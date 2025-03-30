Fiji finish fourth in Hong Kong 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s team put on a good show against Australia in the third-place playoff of the Hong Kong 7s, despite a last-minute try handing the Aussies a 22-21 victory.

Joseva Taladolo shrugged off two defenders to give a clean offload to Sakiusa Siqila, who finished the job for Fiji with a try.

Just a minute later, the big man Taladolo was sent to the sin bin for two minutes after receiving a yellow card.

Australia capitalized on this, scoring a try to level the score at 7-7.

They got another try shortly after, taking the lead.

Just at halftime, Fiji got their much-needed try through Filipe Sauturaga, getting ahead by two points after a successful conversion, 14-12.

Both teams came out pumped up in the second half.

Fiji’s Joji Nasova got their try on the board with another offload from Taladolo.

Australia responded swiftly, bringing the scoreline to 21-17.

In the dying moments, the Australians gave their all to secure a try, bringing their score to 22-21 and snatching the win.

