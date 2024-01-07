Fiji 7s will get better: Serevi

Waisale Serevi

If you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.

That is how sevens maestro Waisale Serevi analyzes our national 7s side’s progress in the HSBC World Sevens Series after two outings in Dubai and Cape Town.

The rugby icon says he knows what the players are going through and with the remaining legs and Olympic Games looming, it won’t be long before the team recaptures the form that Fiji is renowned for.

“The other teams have gone up another notch, they have to figure out now how to go to that level with the other top four teams to try and make it to the finals.”

The sevens legend says while he does not want to step on national coach Ben Gollings toes, he advises the players that self-belief can go a long way for the boys.

“Keep believing in themselves, keep working hard and don’t give up. They cannot give up now, because we have eight months ahead of us and we have to figure out how we can get better.”

Serevi says the players have a lot of flair and talent and it comes down to combining it with the game plan set by coach Gollings to achieve their goals in the remaining legs of the World Sevens Series.

The national side is gearing up for next stop in the series in Perth, Australia on January 26th-28th.