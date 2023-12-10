Fiji 7s through to quarterfinals

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fijian Airways Fiji 7s side clinched a 19-12 victory over Argentina to reach the cup quarterfinals of the Cape Town 7s.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Kaminieli Rasaku and Filipo Bukayaro dotted down a try each as Fiji desperately needed to win to keep their playoff chances alive.

Filipe Sauturaga contributed two conversions to help Fiji’s cause.

The match however was overshadowed by a red card flashed by the referee to forward Josese Batirerega for dangerous play.

Fiji finish top seed in their pool and are through to the cup quarterfinals which they will take on France tonight at 9:40.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana women’s side will France at 7.44pm in the Cup quarterfinals this evening.