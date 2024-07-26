Mum will be happy today: Sauturaga

[Source: ONOC/ Facebook]

An emotional Filipe Sauturaga says he can’t imagine what his mom went through this morning after seeing him run into the field of play to join his half-brother, Iosefo Masi, in the quarterfinal against Ireland.

Sauturaga who was the 14th player made his Olympics debut when he came off the bench and contributed to Fiji’s brave defense in the three extra minutes after full time.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Paris he says his family were a bit down when they heard he was the 14th player.

“I’m just thankful to God for giving us this opportunity as brothers to finally play together at the Olympics, I know my mom would be happy after they were a bit disheartened hearing that I’m the 14th player but I told them not to lose hope we serve a merciful God. We’re happy that we finally played together at the Olympics after winning the World Cup 7s together Masi moved to the Drua while I continued the 7s journey but I’m glad that we are now Olympians.”



According to Sauturaga, he wasn’t disheartened after being named as an injury cover but he stood by his teammates.

Sauturaga recalls those extra minutes against Ireland where they were told to keep it together or exit the competition.

Fiji defeated Ireland 19-15 after coming from behind and will face Australia at 2am on Sunday in the semi-final.