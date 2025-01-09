Fierce competition for Perth 7s selection

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Men’s 7s squad member Vuiviawa Naduvalo has shed light on the fierce competition within the team as players vie for spots in the squad for the Perth 7s tournament.

With multiple players battling for each position, the intensity at training sessions underscores the team’s commitment to excellence.

Naduvalo says that the coaches and selectors have a challenging task ahead as they decide the final lineup.

“In each position, there are about 3-4 guys fighting for the spot. Everyone is wanting to go, but the decision lies with the coaches and selectors.”

He also emphasizes the importance of individual preparation and effort.

“We just have to prove ourselves in training in terms of fitness and our daily preparations. Competition is strong in training, and the boys are all raring to go.”

The team continues to focus on sharpening their skills and maintaining peak performance ahead of the upcoming tournament.

The team will participate in next weekend’s Coral Coast 7s before jetting off on the following Monday to Australia.