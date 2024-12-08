Fans can expect a more improved Drua side next season

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says fans can expect a new and improved Drua side when the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season starts in February.

The Drua has just undergone a handful of major changes including a new head coach, which Ikanivere believes is good for the future of the side.

The hooker says his side has been preparing exciting over the past few months in their offseason, and cannot wait for the new season to start.

“Two months again for the new season, looking forward to it. New sets of people, new set of boys, new inclusions into the team with a new coaching panel. I think it’s great, it’s exciting. I think we got new systems, looking forward to learn them and working hard to be better last year.”

The upcoming season will mark the Drua’s fourth year in the Super Rugby competition.

The new season will kick start in February.