Fans can catch rugby legends at Coral Coast 7s

The Coral Coast will be a good platform for local players to witness and mingle with their role models who play internationally.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says that this was one of the visions of the tournament, as locals do not get to see people they fan up close.

Whyte says they are thrilled to make this possible, as Fijians hold the sport of rugby sevens close to their hearts.

“Also wanted, obviously, the people of Fiji to be able to see these guys up close and personal, rather than just through the TV screen. So being able to bring them to the Coral Coast every year is a wonderful example of what we’re doing with the tournament.”

Whyte is encouraging spectators to come out in large numbers to witness their favourite players play.

He says the icing on the cake is that the entry fee will be free.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from the 18th to the 20th of this month.