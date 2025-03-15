Devo dominates again

[Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/ Facebook]

Devo Baba secured their fifth title in the Fiji Bitter Series with a dominant 20-0 victory over the Lavidi brothers in the final of the Nawaka 7s tournament.

The win not only adds another title to their collection but also strengthens their position at the top of the overall points table.

Devo Baba’s captain, Ropate Rere, says they did their homework right,t and it paid off.

“We studied how they played during their semifinal match and knew exactly where to counter them. We were confident in our game plan, and when the rain started just before the match, we got a strong feeling it was going to be our day.”



Rere also credited divine intervention for their success.

The victory holds significant weight as Devo Babas aims to pull away from the Lavidi Brothers, who are currently in second place in the series.

In other finals, Wardens claimed the women’s title, while Aloha Taveuni triumphed in the Under 21 division.

