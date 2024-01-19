Devo Babas upset NZ Development

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens / Facebook]

Devo Babas created the upset of Day 2 with a 19-28 win over New Zealand Development in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The team from Nasau village in Bua, where former Flying Fijian winger Rupeni Caucau hails from outplayed the Kiwis from the opening whistle.

The Babas outscored the New Zealand Development by four tries to three, touching down through Isimeli Tikomaimereke, Bill Scott and a double to vice-captain Manoa Qerea.

The final round of pool games in the men’s division is still underway at Lawaqa Park.