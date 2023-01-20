Davids back for Blitzboks in Hamilton

[Source: World Rugby]

The Springboks 7s welcome back playmaker Selvyn Davids in Hamilton this weekend.

Davids missed the last two rounds but is back for his 29th Series tournament as the Blitzboks attempt to win in New Zealand for the first since Wellington in 2017.

Jaiden Baron makes his Series debut for the joint leaders who line up in Pool D with Argentina, Spain and Canada.

South Africa will be without key players like Branco du Preez who has retired from international sevens after the Cape Town round, while Muller du Plessis and JC Pretorius having left the programme to focus on 15s.

The Springboks 7s play Canada in the opening Hamilton 7s match at 8:10am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, our Fiji men’s 7s team faces France at 8.32am tomorrow, they’ll then meet Kenya at 12pm and Samoa at 3.06pm.

The Fijiana takes on Great Britain at 10.22am tomorrow, before facing hosts New Zealand at 2.12pm followed by Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.