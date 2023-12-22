Coral Coast 7s a tournament for the people: Whyte

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s continues to live up to its hype as an international standard competition, involving some of the legends of the game.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says the 2024 edition will be no different with the number of international teams coming in to compete against local teams at rugby town in Sigatoka.

“It really is a wonderful opportunity for Fijian boys and girls to compete against these international teams. It was part of the vision of the tournament. We also wanted the people of Fiji to be able to see these guys up, close and personal rather than just through the TV screen. So being able to bring them to the Coral Coast 7s every year is a wonderful example of what we’re doing with the tournament.”

Whyte says so far, overseas teams such as New Zealand 7s Development, Samoa, USA Falcons and Pacific Nomads of Australia are confirmed to participate.

The tournament founder adds he is still awaiting confirmation from the last international team on whether they will participate by the end of today.

Meanwhile the winners in the men’s division will collect $20,000 while the winner in the women’s division will walk away with $15,000 in prize money.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on January 18th to the 20th.