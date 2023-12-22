Consistency key for Fijiana 7s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach says ball handling and maintaining possession remains key weaknesses that the team needs to iron out before their next outing in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Saiasi Fuli says he is working on building the player’s consistency to maximize their opportunities on the field.

He emphasizes however, that the team needs to maintain a top eight placing on the series points table for good reason.

“You need to be in the top eight to qualify for Madrid. So you need to start well and continue with that consistent display throughout the season.”

The Fijiana 7s are currently fourth on the world seven’s series standings after two tournaments, behind Australia, France and New Zealand respectively.

Fuli says fans can expect a better performance from the team when they take to the field next in the Perth 7s in Australia on January 26th to the 28th.