Cama Jr. to coach NZ Development side in Fiji

Tomasi Cama Junior [Source: NZ 7s]

A New Zealand 7s Development side will feature in the 2024 McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says the side will be coached by New Zealand 7s coach Tomasi Cama Junior.

Whyte says the Kiwis will lay a strong challenge for the i-Wau trophy alongside defending champions Army and the Fiji Babaas and the All Stars team.

“We really believe that this McDonalds Ambassador All Stars team is going to be one to watch, I think we might surprise a few teams.”

Meanwhile Whyte has also confirmed that the USA Falcons will be competing in the three-day tournament at Lawaqa Park.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held on January 18th-20th.