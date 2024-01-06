Brown eager to immerse in Fiji rugby culture

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Former South Africa 7s skipper Kyle Brown is expecting a strong introduction to the Fiji 7s culture this month.

The Blitzbokke legend has been named in the Ambassadors All Stars side to feature in the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Brown says he is looking forward to immersing himself in Fiji and having played against Fijian teams for over a decade, he has always been curious about the culture in the country.

He says with the All Stars having a mixture of experienced and young players, he is eager to get onto the pitch and share his knowledge.

Brown, who was nominated by Springbok legend Bryan Habana for the All Stars side, will line up alongside former Fiji 7s rep Semi Kunatani in the team.

The All Stars are grouped in Pool C against New Zealand Development, Devo Babas and Ravuka.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick-off on January 18th at Lawaqa Park and the winner in the men’s division will hoist the i-Wau trophy and collect the $20,000 prize money.