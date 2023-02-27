Bronze in LA for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s side won their second bronze medal in the 2022/2023 World Sevens Series.

This is after they beat Australia in the LA 7s third-place playoff 21-19.

Our national side has failed to win a title after six tournaments and the only time they came close was the silver medal finish in Hong Kong.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji struck just after 10 seconds through Anasa Qaranivalu following a lapse of concentration from the Aussies after kick-off.

Qaranivalu proved why Coach Ben Gollings selected him with some brilliant work throughout the contest.

A missed pass from playmaker Maurice Longbottom fell into the hands of Rokoua Rasaku who went through untouched to score in the fourth minute.

Australia tried their best to get some points on the board in the first half but failed with the Fijians in front 14-0 at the break.

Debutant Rauto Vakadranu scored his World Series try after the breather off the back of some Manueli Maisamoa magic.

Longbottom got the Aussies back with an unconverted try before Dietrich Roach and Max Lawson added another two.

Fiji’s penalty count in the last two games are worrying heading to Canada next weekend.