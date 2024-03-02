Brazil beat Fijiana 7s in LA

Lavena Cavuru [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side had a shaky start to the Los Angeles 7s.

This is after going down 12-5 to Brazil in their first pool game.

Fijiana was held scoreless in the first half after Bianca Silva scored a converted try for the Brazilians.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side committed basic mistakes with Brazil applying pressure on many occasions.

Even after four minutes in the second half, the national side was still struggling to break the South Americans line.

Thalia Da Silva Costa broke the Fijiana hearts when she skipped out of a tackle and ran away to score.

The Fijiana managed to score a consolation try after the hooter when Lavena Cavuru broke free but didn’t have the speed to finish it off, and she passed the ball to Meredani Qoro who ran in to score.

Tomorrow the Fijiana meet South Africa at 8:26am and New Zealand at 1:24pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Monday.

You can watch both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV plus the quarterfinal and semifinal if Fiji progresses.