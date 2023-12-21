Another international team eyed for Coral Coast 7s

Jay Whyte

Organizers of the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s are awaiting confirmation on the final overseas team to compete in the men’s competition.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says he is hoping to finalize the participation of the team, which will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, by the end of the week.

“We’ve given this team until this week to confirm, they are waiting on financing from the support of their government but if it eventuates, which we hope it will, it will be a significant announcement. It’s a team that is playing in the Olympics and it’s all about helping them build-up for the Paris Olympics next year.”

Whyte says 16 men’s teams will vie for the i-Wau Trophy and the $20,000 prize money.

The tournament founder says fans will be in for a treat with overseas teams such as New Zealand 7s Development, Samoa, USA Falcons and Pacific Nomads of Australia set to give local teams such as the Fiji Babaas and defending champions Army a run for their money.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on January 18th to the 20th.