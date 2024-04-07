7s coaches to work on fitness

Fitness continues to be a major worry for the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau.

Fiji was last night bundled out in the quarter-final of the Hong Kong 7s after losing to New Zealand 19-12.

Kolinisau says fitness is top priority area he will be working on when they return from the Hong Kong.

The former national skipper says that their progress towards their objectives is taking place gradually but steadily.

“In terms of fitness and mentality, we have to be strong enough and give our 100% in these types of situations.”

Meanwhile, Fijiana 7s coach, Saiasi Fuli was disappointed with the players’ performance in their 33-7 defeat to the USA last night.

“We lost possession so easily and the defensive shape was not organized but that’s what it is and we have to go back and come back stronger in the next playoff.”

Both our teams will be playing in the 5th-place playoff this evening.

The Fijiana 7s will play Canada at 6.32 pm while the Fiji 7s will battle South Africa at 7 pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC TV.