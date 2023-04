[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

The Crusaders have given Richie Mo’unga a win in his 100th game for the Canterbury franchise.

They were made to work by a vastly-improved Moana Pasifika outfit looking to rain on their parade in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash.

Scott Robertson’s men responded to a halftime deficit with 21 unanswered points in the second half to seal the 38-21 victory.

In another match, Brumbies defeated the Reds 52-24.