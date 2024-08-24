Win dedicated to Navori's late dad

Mijieli Navori with school principal Ilaisa Waqalala [right] and Master Sakiusa Niumataiwalu

Ratu Kadavulevu School has dedicated their recent Under-14 rugby title win to the late father of their inside centre, Mijieli Navori.

Navori’s father passed away earlier this week in Nadroumai village, Nadroga while trying to save his house from a fire.

Team manager, Eta Vakalutugone says it was an emotional game for his boys as Navori’s late dad was a big supporter for the team.

“He was a dedicated father to his kid and the team, he even asked to have a vakacirisalusalu in his village had they won today but unfortunately he’s no longer with us.”

The under 14 trophy will accompany Navori to his village of Nadroumai for a week in honor of his late dad and later returned to the school after the funeral formalities.

In a show of solidarity and support, the team rallied around Navori, channeling their efforts on the field as a tribute to his late father.

The win was especially meaningful as Navori played a key role in the match and scoring a try, honoring his father’s memory with his performance.