Niusawa out for exposure in Raluve competition

Niusawa Methodist High School under 16 rugby team after defeating Naitasiri Secondary School in the quarter-final

Niusawa Methodist High School Under 16 coach Setareki Hawea says they need to work on their decision-making on the field if they want to come out with a win in this weekends Raluve Championship semi-finals.

Their 27-0 win over Naitasiri Secondary School in the quarter-finals was a milestone for them, as it has allowed them to progress in the competition for the first time ever.

Hawea says that for most of their players, this is their first time visiting the capital city and this exposure should be beneficial for them and future teams from the school.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s all about exposure for the girls, like some of the girls are playing here for the first time, they are from netball background so we’re still introducing to them to rugby and it has been a challenge to get them along and introduce rugby skills to them.”

He adds that like every other team, they will use this week to iron out their mistakes in order to come back stronger.

They will face Adi Cakobau School in the U16 Weet-Bix Raluve Championship while Sigatoka Methodist College will face Lelean Memorial School.