Nasinu U18 remains unbeaten

The Nasinu Secondary School under-18 rugby team has maintained their unbeaten streak in the Vodafone Deans competition with a 17-13 victory over Tailevu North College in a quarterfinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

Tailevu North took an early lead with two successful penalties, but Nasinu quickly turned the game around with a dynamic and aggressive performance.

Nasinu’s relentless attack left Tailevu North struggling to keep up.

Nasinu Captain Rafaele Dagaga admitted they were surprised by their opponent’s initial intensity but expressed gratitude for the hard-fought win.

He stated the team is eager to build on this performance and improve further in the semifinals.

Dagaga also dedicated the victory to the supportive parents who have been with them throughout the competition.