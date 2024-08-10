Nagusa instrumental in Marist U14 win

Action from the MBHS and Ra High School under-14 quarter-final match

Fiji Finals gold medalist and national record breaker Timoci Nagusa played a huge role in securing his teams spot in the under-14 semi-finals of the Vodafone Deans trophy.

This after they defeated Ra High School 46-0 this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Nagusa won gold in the Sub Junior Boys shot Put at the Fiji Finals.

Article continues after advertisement



Action from the MBHS and Ra High School under-14 quarter-final match

Team manager Aminisitai Rokotuva says Nagusa boasted the team especially since majority are first time rugby players.

“We didn’t expect the scores we got today but we’re thankful to God for his guidance and protection throughout the game”.

He adds that he is very impressed with the teams performance and how well they handled the game.

Rokotuva says they looking forward to replicating this same performance in the semi-finals next week.