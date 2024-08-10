MGM U14 books semi-final spot

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School U14 team after their win against QVS

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School U14 defeated QVS 18-15 this morning in a tough match to book their place in the semi-final.

In front of a rowdy QVS crowd, MGM played a spectacular game and shut QVS for any chance of a second half comeback.

MGM manager, Miriama Mulo says even though they had a few discipline issues, the boys held on.

“Even though we were down by 2, we got 2 yellow cards, the boys managed to hold the fort and get us the win.”

She adds that will sharpen their preparations for the semi finals and hope to come back strong next weekend.



Action from the U14 quarter-final match between Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and QVS

The Vodafone deans quarterfinals is currently happening at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.