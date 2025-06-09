FSSRU apologizes to PM and public

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union has apologized to the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, and the general public for misquoting the Prime Minister regarding the closure of HFC Stadium.

In a statement, the FSSRU says it deeply regrets any confusion or offense caused.

The FSSRU acknowledges the importance of accurate communication, especially when representing leadership and their messages and moving forward, they’ll ensure greater diligence in verifying information before dissemination.

As a result, the FSSRU recalled and revoked their circular one, which stated the HFC Stadium was closed by the Prime Minister, and the Union has released its second circular, which has superseded the previous one.

The Secondary Schools Rugby Union goes on to say that they hold the Prime Minister of Fiji and his leadership in the highest regard and remain committed to respectful and accurate communication.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Deans playoffs and Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals will be held at Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds in Suva on Saturday.

You can watch selected matches live and exclusively on FBC 2.

The Deans quarterfinals will be held at Churchill and Prince Charles Parks next weekend, while the semifinals are going to be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The venue for the national finals is yet to be confirmed.

