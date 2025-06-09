FSSRU apologizes for misquoting PM on stadium closure

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union has apologized to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the public for wrongly quoting him about the closure of HFC Stadium.

In a statement, the FSSRU says they regret any confusion or offence caused and understand the need for accurate communication, especially when sharing messages from leaders.

They have withdrawn their first circular that said the Prime Minister closed the stadium and issued a new one to correct the mistake.

Article continues after advertisement

The Union says it respects the Prime Minister and his leadership and will be more careful in the future.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Deans playoffs and Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals will take place at Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds in Suva on Saturday, with some matches live on FBC 2.

Next weekend, Deans quarterfinals move to Churchill and Prince Charles Parks, and semifinals will be at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka. The national final venue is yet to be decided.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.