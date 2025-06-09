Fierce battles ahead in Deans Trophy

Rugby fans are urged to catch this weekend’s Vodafone Deans Trophy Play-offs and Weet-Bix Raluve Championship quarter-finals, promising top grassroots action.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vice President of Development Biu Colati said the last round’s quality and upcoming matchups guarantee thrilling rugby.

“If you see, there are teams that are coming from Vanua Levu, for example, the number team that is coming from the Northern Zone is a team coming right from Taveuni. That means they have battled against all other teams in Vanua Levu; we have teams from Bua, Macuata, and Savusavu.”

Colati highlights Northern Division schools’ strong showing, with teams from Taveuni, Bua, Macuata, and Savusavu competing across all grades.

He encourages fans to turn out in large numbers to support their teams and enjoy the talent on display.

The matches will be held this Saturday at Burkust and Bidesi Parks in Suva.

