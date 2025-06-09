Don't let Deans pressure break our kids: Fuli

Former Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has called on parents, old scholars, and supporters to ease the pressure on students competing in the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve Rugby competitions, warning that the demands risk overshadowing the true values of the game.

Fuli said the growing culture of online rivalry, criticism, and heightened expectations has shifted focus away from student development and enjoyment.

“Adults in children’s clothes and vilifying each other seems to be the order of the weekend. The burden we place on students to deliver results is overwhelming. It’s important to be proud of their effort, regardless of whether they win or lose.”

He stressed that the lessons gained through rugby, such as discipline, resilience, teamwork, and perseverance, carry more long-term value than any single trophy.

“Our Fijian passion for rugby is powerful, but it can also become harmful when it leads to online bullying or ill-feeling between schools. A true competitor is not only someone who wins but someone who gets back up after a setback and continues to work hard.”

Fuli also reminded supporters that success in school rugby is not the only pathway to higher honors.

He adds 76 percent of current Flying Fijians, Drua, and Fiji 7s players didn’t come through the Deans system, and of those who did, only a handful lifted trophies.

He highlighted stars like Semi Radradra, Jerry Tuwai, Maika Sivo, and Frank Lomani as examples of players who built stellar careers without relying on Deans glory.

“The school will not find you a job or a rugby contract. You will be on your own. So let’s not pressure our children to deliver trophies. Instead, let’s praise all the students who have taken part this year, from round one until today.”

Fuli shared a personal reflection after his youngest son’s Marist Brothers High School under-14 side lost their semifinal to Suva Grammar School last weekend.

Despite the tears, he said the family chose to celebrate his commitment and effort.

He says that loss doesn’t define him or the school—it’s just part of the journey, and they must accept defeat and wish others well.

The Deans and Raluve finals will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

