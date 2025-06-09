Deans quarterfinals in Lautoka

There’s a possibility that this year’s Vodafone Deans quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals may all be held in the western division.

It was earlier revealed by the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union that the national quarterfinals will be played at Nadi’s Prince Charles Park, semifinals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and the finals in Suva.

However, as of last night, the quarterfinals have been confirmed for Churchill Park in Lautoka, while the finals may be moved to Ba’s Govind Park if the HFC Bank Stadium is still unavailable on the 23rd of August.

The FSSRU is expected to play some Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals games at Prince Charles in Nadi as well next week.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby has made the necessary changes and also has a backup plan due to the unavailability of sporting grounds.

Due to the recent state of the HFC Stadium ground, which even our Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, wasn’t happy with, the Fiji Sports Council has started to get the ball rolling before the Flying Fijians Pacific Nations Cup clash with Tonga on August 30th.

If the ground is ready a week earlier on the 23rd, then FSSRU may have their finals in Suva, but if that’s not the case, Govind Park is the second option.

The Deans and Raluve semifinals are all set for Lawaqa Park.

This weekend’s Raluve national quarterfinals will be held at Burkhurst Park in Suva, and you can watch it live and FBC Sports.

