Man in custody over child’s death

[Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A 29-year-old has been taken in custody in relation to the death of a 12-year-old boy in Wailoku in Tamavua.

The boy was last seen playing at a neighbor’s home on Wednesday evening and did not return home.

He was reported missing to Police by his mother.

At around midday yesterday, the child’s body was discovered near his home, following which the man was taken in custody.

Article continues after advertisement

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the child.