Savea to captain Moana Pasifika

[Source: Pacific Media Network ]

Former All Black backrower, Ardie Savea, will captain Moana Pasifika in the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

With 94 Test caps for New Zealand, Savea brings a wealth of experience in his debut year with the team.

He is honored to be named captain, saying he felt it was his purpose to lead.

Article continues after advertisement

“When I signed with the team Tana Umaga spoke to me about it and I went away and thought about it. After spending some time talking to my wife and those close to me, I realised it was the right decision to say yes.”

Savea is eager to serve his new teammates, the franchise, and the community.

The team recently held a bonding camp to prepare for the upcoming season, giving Savea a chance to connect with his new teammates.