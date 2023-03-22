Sau returns to Fiji, backline reshuffle

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is forced to reshuffle his backline this weekend in round five of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This as winger Eroni Sau failed his HIA assessment after the match against the Reds on Sunday.

According to World Rugby’s HIA protocols, Sau will have to be rested for a game.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says the ‘Sledgehammer’ will return to the country.

“In protocols around the game, he needs to stand down for a game. He is good, doing well, no serious adverse effects but obviously not passing HIA just means he has to stand down. He’ll head back to Fiji and recover back there and we’ll pick him up when we get there after the Highlanders weekend.”

With Sau ruled out, it gives a chance for former Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro to fill in the position.

Byrne says they’ll monitor the players in training today and make a decision soon.

The Drua travels to Dunedin, taking on the Highlanders on Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.