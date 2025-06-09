Samoa excited to make Super Rugby debut in Fiji

Denzel Samoa. [Photo: FOREST LAKE STATE HIGH SCHOOL]

For 22-year-old Denzel Samoa, making his Super Rugby debut for Moana Pasifika in a country where rugby is considered a religion makes this achievement even more special.

Samoa will feature on the wing when the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts Moana Pasifika in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener tomorrow.

He says having to make his debut against the Drua at their Lautoka fortress, a turf where Drua have slayed Super Rugby giants over the past three years, adds to the intensity.

He knows that the Drua will show no mercy during their clash, but he is ready to run out onto the field and make his family proud.

“I’ve been following them and watching them for some time now, and I know this game will be one of my toughest. But I’m going out to make my family proud so I am ready for whatever comes my way.”

Samoa has been following the Fijian Drua side over the past three years, and knows their clash tomorrow will be nothing short of a battle.

