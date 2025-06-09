Same approach for Rewa

[Photo: FILE]

The Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series assignment is only half done, says Rewa coach Priyant Manu ahead of its away game against Labasa at Subrail Park on Saturday.

He says winning CVC will be a great start to 2026, especially when they have lost a lot of players but are introducing new boys to rebuild the team.

However, he goes on to say they’ll take the same approach heading into the second leg with a home win advantage.

Manu adds that the job is far from finished and his players understand the importance of maintaining the same intensity and discipline in Labasa.

Rewa knows how hard it is playing in Labasa with the backing of home fans, but the coaching team has been reminding players to play the simplest football possible.

With Labasa expected to attack aggressively from the first whistle, Manu says his team must remain smart and structured both in possession and defensively.

The second leg of the CVC series will be played on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

