South Africa pick Willemse over Le Roux for World Cup opener

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa have selected Damian Willemse at fullback and opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs on the bench for the opening game of their Rugby World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille.

Willie le Roux, the long-time first-choice number 15 for the Springboks, is among the replacements with the versatile Willemse preferred against Scotland, who are likely to take the game to South Africa with ball in hand.

Wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe make up a pacey back three, and Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are a change to the centre pairing from the side that thumped New Zealand by a record 35-7 in their final warm-up game in London.

Article continues after advertisement

Jasper Wiese takes over at number eight from 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen, who drops to the bench, but the rest of the pack remains the same with the only backs among the replacements scrumhalf Grant Williams and Le Roux.

South Africa’s backline suggests they will be looking to run the ball, with flyhalf Manie Libbok the conductor if they can get dominance from their forwards in the Pool B game.

Much has been made of South Africa’s preferred 6-2 split on the bench, which is intended to give them an “80-minute game” in the forward pack by bringing on players of equal quality to the starters with fresh legs in the second half.

Utility back Canan Moodie and lock Jean Kleyn were not considered for selection due to injuries.

Pool B also contains top-ranked Ireland, with only the top two advancing to the quarter-finals, leading to Nienaber to say his side are playing knockout rugby from game one.

South Africa team: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Franco Mostert, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Marco van Staden, 21-Duane Vermeulen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Willie le Roux.

Click Here for more on RWC