Matavesi was adamant to be with team

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi

Despite losing his dad this week, Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi was determined to join his teammates before the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against England tomorrow.

Matavesi was back in camp yesterday and went straight to training.

Today he showed some magic touches during a football game before the captain’s run in Marseille.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Simon Raiwalui says the Northampton Saints star is a professional and he recalls their conversation this week.

“When he told me he was devastated as you would be, I pushed for him to get back and see his dad but he assured me right from the start that his father would want him to play this game, he wanted to play this game so I just made sure that he had every opportunity to be with his family at such an important time and also to give him that opportunity to play as well.”

Lock Albert Tuisue says the players assured Matavesi they’re there for him.

“We’ve been looking after him very well. I said to him, ‘we’re your brothers’, because we are a brotherhood, we bonded together for nearly 14 weeks,his dad passed away so we are all together with him.”

Matavesi is on the bench for Fiji tomorrow against England which kicks off at 3am.