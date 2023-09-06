All Blacks named, Narawa out

[Source: NewsHub]

Emoni Narawa’s Rugby World Cup dream has been cruelly ended before it could even begin, with a back injury meaning an early flight home for the Fijian-born winger.

Narawa, 24, has enjoyed a rapid rise in 2023 – shining for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific, leading to his first test call-up earlier this year.

A try on his test debut only added to that rise but a back injury in victory over Argentina has seen Narawa sidelined ever since.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite injury concerns, Narawa was named by coach Ian Foster as part of the 33-man squad for France as one of a bulky contingent of outside backs, seeing the All Blacks short in the forwards.

Foster also confirmed that an injury replacement for Narawa will be named after Saturday’s (NZ time) World Cup opener against France.

As to who that player will be, though, is anyone’s guess.

Click Here for more on RWC