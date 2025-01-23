Youngster thrilled with Drua opportunity

Carletta Yee

At just 17 years old, Carletta Yee is one of the youngest and most promising recruits to join the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s development squad this season.

Hailing from Lakeba in Lau, Yee’s journey into rugby was unexpected but has quickly become her passion.

It wasn’t until high school that she discovered her passion for the sport, a journey that quickly took her from training with the Striders women to earning a spot in the Fijiana Drua development squad this season.

“Rugby wasn’t something I pictured I would play. But I picked it up in high school when I was in Form 3. One of my seniors messaged me to try out training for the Striders women, and as soon as I put the boots on, I just couldn’t step off the field.”

Having just finished Form 6, Yee will soon transition to studying at the University of the South Pacific, but rugby is at the forefront of her future.

Joining the Drua has been an exciting yet challenging experience for the young athlete, who’s been training alongside more experienced players in the squad.

Yee’s leadership experience speaks to her maturity and determination.

In 2023, she captained the MGM U18 team to the final and the Suva Under-20 team to victory in the Marama trophy last year.

Despite these accolades, the transition to a professional team like the Drua has had its challenges.

When asked about her thoughts on the upcoming Super Rugby Women’s season, Yee responded with excitement, ready to face any opponent.