Young Drua players on track

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head of Strength and Conditioning Nacanieli Cawanibuka asserts that the young players within the team have shown a lot of maturity.

Cawanibuka adds it is great to see the experienced players guiding the young ones’.

“But you know young talent coming through, they have shown a lot of maturity and growth in the last 3 months which is good to see. Good to see the more experienced guys you know with two seasons under their belts rubbing off a lot of that experience to the younger fellas.”

Drua will face the Brumbies in its first pre-season hit-out this Saturday at Viking Park in Canberra, Australia at 7:45pm.

The Drua will then travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels next Saturday at 5:30pm.

The Fijian Drua will open its 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland, New Zealand.