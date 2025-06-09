Cakaudrove Council building nears completion

New Cakaudrove provincial office.

Construction work on the new Cakaudrove Provincial Council building in Yaroi, Savusavu, is expected to be completed by September 19, after nearly three years of delays.

This has been confirmed by RFMF Northern Division Officer Commanding Viliame Tagivetaua, who says more building materials are expected to arrive in the coming weeks to speed up the remaining work.

A total of 34 personnel from the RFMF 2nd Combat Engineers are currently racing against time to finish the new facility with support from the province.

Article continues after advertisement

“As you all know, the provincial meeting was scheduled to be hosted in the new office, but due to a few materials still lacking and due to the amount of construction work going on around Fiji, the new office is expected to be further delayed. But rest assured that it will be done before the year ends.”

He adds that the RFMF engineers are always ready to assist with manpower for infrastructure needs in villages and communities, but proper requests must be submitted through the respective provincial offices.

The new building is much larger than the previous council office, which was destroyed by fire in 2017. Since then, staff have been operating from a nearby staff quarter adjacent to the construction site.

Meanwhile, Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei President Adi Salaseini Kavu has called on traditional leaders and districts to prepare for the official opening despite the ongoing delays.

“Even though the work is being delayed, I believe we as the province should continue to prepare for its opening. Let’s not wait for the last minute. This is our property, and each district should continue to prepare something—it should be done well for the sake of the province.”

The new council building is expected to serve as a vital hub for governance and community development across Cakaudrove province once completed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.