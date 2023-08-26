We played for Pasikali: Delailomaloma

Natabua High School dedicates its successful Vodafone Deans Competition outing to former player Ratu Pasikali Naevo.

Natabua head coach Tevita Delailomaloma has attributed all of their wins to the motivation provided by former player Pasikali Naevo, who passed away earlier this year.

Both the players and management have been giving their best efforts in order to win, in honour of Naevo.

“Pasikali Naevo is a very important part of our Natabua under-18 team and the manner in which he passed actually moved us to perform and dedicate all the wins to him and his family”

As a symbol of their dedication, the players of Natabua have been wearing headgear with Naevo’s name written on it.

This gesture serves as a reminder that they are playing for the 18-year-old from Nawaka in Nadi.

However, Natabua fell short in the final against Queen Victoria School, losing by a score of 24-15 at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Naevo’s mother, Jessica Naevo, and his family were present on the ground to support their son’s school rugby team.