We are now tier one, lets lift our game says Bryne

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says every Fijian rugby player must now rise to the occasion, as Fiji takes its place among tier-one rugby nations.

Byrne says Fiji’s participation in next year’s Nations Cup marks a new era for Fijian rugby, placing the Flying Fijians alongside some of the world’s most competitive teams.

He emphasizes that the standard of rugby in the country, both on the field and behind the scenes must now be elevated.

Byrne believes this development should drive greater professionalism across all levels of the sport, from grassroots to the national team setup.

“So we now need to step up as an organization, as a group of players. We now need to address the fact that we are now tier one, and everything that we’re doing as an organization and as a group must reflect that.”

He adds that there is a growing need to improve infrastructure and player development pathways to ensure teams can compete consistently at the highest level.

As part of their build-up to the Nations Cup, the Flying Fijians are scheduled for two key test matches next month.

They will face the Wallabies on July 6th in Newcastle, Australia, followed by a highly anticipated home clash against Scotland on July 12th at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

These matches will serve as crucial building blocks ahead of their Nations Cup debut and an opportunity to showcase the progress being made both on and off the field.

