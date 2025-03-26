Warning for Doge

[Source: Pacific Media Network]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Mesake Doge has been issued an official Warning by the Super Rugby Pacific Foul Play Review Committee following an incident against the Western Force at HBF Park on Sunday night.

Doge was cited for dangerous play in a ruck, breaching Law 9.20a, in the 80th minute of the match.

After reviewing the incident, the committee ruled that while the act of foul play was deliberate, it did not meet the Red Card threshold, warranting only a formal warning.

This decision means Doge remains eligible for selection in the Drua’s upcoming matches, though he will need to be more cautious to avoid further disciplinary action in the competition.

The Drua are on bye this week before returning for round eight of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash next Saturday in Suva.

