Koroibete and Wild Knights into final

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

Marika Koroibete and former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans are set for a final after the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights won their Japan Rugby League One semi-final.

The unbeaten Wild Knights secured their 17th win of the season with a close 20-17 victory over Yokohama Canon Eagles yesterday.

Despite limited play, Koroibete made a key impact, helping his team lead 13-3 at halftime.

Robbie Deans continued his successful streak with 16 wins out of 18 club finals.

The Wild Knights, though challenged, held on as both teams went scoreless in the last 23 minutes.

They will learn their final opponents after the second semi-final between Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo and Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath this Saturday.