Wallabies edge Fiji in thrilling test match comeback

A last-minute try from Wallabies captain Harry Wilson saw them spoil the party for the Flying Fijians, beating the side 21-18 at home in their test match this evening.

Mick Byrne’s side got off to a shaky start, surrendering possession to the Wallabies on more than three occasions within the opening five minutes.

Australia wasted no time capitalizing, powering over from a five-meter driving maul. Hooker David Porecki dotted down, and fly-half Noah Lolesio added the extras to give the hosts an early 7–0 lead.

The Wallabies continued to dominate possession and territory, repeatedly breaching Fiji’s half over the next 30 minutes.

Their pressure paid off again when a well-executed set-piece resulted in a try in the left corner, stretching the lead to 14–0.

But just before the break, the Flying Fijians fought back.

Scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli reacted quickly to a loose ball, launching a counterattack deep into Australia’s 22.

From the ensuing ruck, a sharp pass found Juita Wainiqolo, who drew defenders before offloading to fullback Salesi Rayasi.

Rayasi displayed dazzling footwork to beat three Wallabies and score in the corner after the halftime siren.

The missed conversion saw Fiji trail 14–5 at the break.

The Wallabies appeared to strike early in the second half, but a potential try was ruled out by the TMO for a forward pass.

Fiji responded by gaining momentum and territory, eventually earning a penalty.

Fly-half Caleb Muntz slotted the kick to narrow the deficit to 14–8.

Moments later, Fiji took the lead for the first time.

Wainiqolo collected a loose ball near halfway, weaving through five Wallabies with brilliant sidesteps before offloading to flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu, who finished in the corner.

Muntz’s conversion gave Fiji a 15–14 advantage.

The fly-half added another penalty less than ten minutes later to extend Fiji’s lead to 18–14.

However, costly errors from the Fijians in the final stages proved decisive.

A series of penalties allowed the Wallabies to march back into Fiji’s 22.

From a five-meter maul, repeated pick-and-drive phases eventually broke through, with Australia scoring beside the posts to seal a 21–18 comeback win.

