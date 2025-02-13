Vancouver 7s important for Fiji's point standings

[ FilePhoto ]

The next two tournaments on the World Series are vital for the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team in their quest to be crowned the overall champions.

Good results in Vancouver and Hong Kong can give them a breathing space as it’s a three way race at the top of the standings at the moment.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says these tournaments are crucial to finishing their season on a high note.

He says their eyes are on the prize and there’s no two ways about it but first, the side needs to deliver positive results in their next two outings.

“Vancouver is very important to us because we know if we get a win in Vancouver it gives us a buffer with two more tournaments to go I think this is the last stretch for the series and I have told the boys to give us a good buffer when we go to Vancouver.”

After Vancouver is Hong Kong and Kolinisau hopes they can be consistent to maintain their spot at the top of the Series table.

Fiji men’s currently lead the points table with 48 points tied with Argentina and Spain who are on 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

The Vancouver 7s starts next Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

