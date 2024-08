Seru Uru

Queensland Reds forward Seru Uru will be making his debut for the Wallabies side as they prepare for their next test match against the Springboks this weekend in Perth.

The side lost poorly to the Boks in their first test, after going down 37-7 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Winger Marika Koroibete will be making his return for the side, having been named in coach Joe Schmidt’s starting lineup.