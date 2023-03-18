Underdogs book quarter-final spot

An unknown Duibana rugby side has qualified for the men’s quarter-final of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

The Ba-based team will be playing in their first ever Marist 7s quarter-final after beating Army Red 22-12 in the eliminations.

The players come from five villages in Ba including, Sorokoba, Natalaicake, Sasa, Votua and Nailaga.

Joining them in the top eight are Fiji, Police White, Army Green, Police Blue, Lavidi Brothers, Wardens Gold and DXC Barbarians.

Fiji defeated Lavena Reds 31-0, Police White ended Tabadamu’s fairytale run with a close 7-5 win.

DXC Barbarians beat Raiwasa Taveuni 17-5, Lavidi Brothers thrashed Bula Brothers 1 21-0, Wardens Gold outclassed Ravuka Sharks 15-0 and Police Blue hammered Bula Borthers 2 33-0.

The tournament continues at the HFC Bank Stadium and you can also watch it live on the FBC Sports Channel.