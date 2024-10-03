U20 7s Rugby tourney to scout talent for next Olympics

The Fiji Sports Council and Fiji Rugby Union have announced a partnership for the upcoming FSC U20 7s Rugby Tournament, which will run from the 1st to the 30th of next month.

This partnership marks a significant step in advancing grassroots rugby development in the country, with a strong focus on preparing young talent for the next Olympics.

The tournament is set to be a groundbreaking event designed to nurture and develop Fiji’s next generation of rugby stars.

It will feature male and female divisions for U20 athletes with competition held across five key venues throughout the country.

The tournament aims not only to showcase young talent but also to foster community engagement and national pride by bringing high-caliber rugby to different regions.

FSC and FRU will collaborate to ensure the tournament’s success by providing the necessary infrastructure, expertise and community support for young athletes.

FSC Executive Chair Gilbert Vakalalabure says this partnership is a vital step in achieving its vision of building a sustainable development pathway for young athletes in Fiji.

He adds that the collaboration ensures they provide the right platform for U20 athletes to showcase their talent, refine their skills and prepare for future international competitions, including the next Olympic Games.

The FSC U20 7s Rugby Tournament also aims to highlight gender equality in sports with dedicated male and female divisions designed to provide equal opportunities for both genders to excel.

This tournament is not only about building elite athletes but also about strengthening community bonds, promoting inclusivity and fostering national pride