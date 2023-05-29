Tuqiri and Samo for Vuvale Week

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union and Rugby Australia is carrying out a week-long rugby activities which started today in Nadi.

Called the Vuvale Week, this is a celebration of the great rugby bond that unites Australia and Fiji.

The first engagement took place at the Fijian Drua HQ in Nadi and visitations to the Get into Rugby PLUS festival at St Thomas Primary School in Nadi.

Fijian rugby legends and former Wallabies Lote Tuqiri and Radike Samo will join Queensland Reds’ Joana Rabaka and Isaac Henry alongside FRU staff to host rugby activities in several schools and villages across Fiji.

This includes visiting schools in the north that the Australian Government is supporting with reconstructions following damages left by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Vuvale Week will culminate to a family fun afternoon event on Friday at Albert Park in Suva.

The event will be free to attend and promises to be an unforgettable experience, with music, bouncy castles, and entertainment.

There will also be rugby sessions for children and appearances from Fijian Drua and Queensland Reds players.

FRU Interim Chairman Peter Mazey says they look forward to celebrating the fantastic sporting bonds between Fiji and Australia and giving children across Fiji an opportunity to meet their rugby heroes from both nations.

Vuvale Week is being supported by the Australian Government’s PacificAus Sports program.

Rugby Australia Executive, Anthony French says their rugby rivalry doesn’t just build mutual respect and pride, it brings our nations together through shared goals, heroes, and achievements.